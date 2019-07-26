|
|
Dianne Patricia Ralph 1939 - 2019 Dianne Patricia Ralph, 80, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on July 10, 2019.
A CELEBRATION of her life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Dianne always loved animals. In lieu of flowers, she asked that people make donations to their local humane society or animal shelter.
Dianne was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 11, 1939. Dianne graduated from Michigan State University and received B.A. in Elementary Education. She was married to Edward M. Ralph with whom she shared a life partnership for 60 years.
Dianne enjoyed tending her flower and fern garden, joining in fellowship with the "Knitters and Knotters" group at church, and painting scenes from her beloved Canadian wilderness. She also felt called to be of service to others, delivering Meals on Wheels and hosting and entertaining friends, family, refugees, and university students in the lovely home she designed and decorated.
She is survived by her husband Edward, her two daughters and their spouses, Wendy Ralph Yount, (Mark) and Jennifer Ralph Love (Jason), and four grandchildren: Anders Yount, Kierra Love, Grayson Yount, and Presley Yount.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 26, 2019