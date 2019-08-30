|
|
1938 - 2019 Dock O. Davenport, 80 of Athens, began his eternal journey Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Patricia Davenport; children, Phillip (Wendy) Davenport, Taffi (Kelvin) Moore, Nicklas (Cherita) Davenport and Patrick Davenport; siblings, Walter (Molly) Davenport, Willie (Barbara) Davenport, Raymond (Martha) Davenport, Harold (Joyce) Davenport, Wayne Davenport, Geneva (George) Hodges, Bertha (Charles) Winfrey, Barbara Jean (Robert) Perry; 10 grandchildren; great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, August 31 ,2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Oglethorpe County. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The viewing will be held 1-7PM, August 30th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019