WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Oglethorpe County, GA
Dock O. Davenport


1938 - 2019
Dock O. Davenport Obituary
1938 - 2019 Dock O. Davenport, 80 of Athens, began his eternal journey Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Patricia Davenport; children, Phillip (Wendy) Davenport, Taffi (Kelvin) Moore, Nicklas (Cherita) Davenport and Patrick Davenport; siblings, Walter (Molly) Davenport, Willie (Barbara) Davenport, Raymond (Martha) Davenport, Harold (Joyce) Davenport, Wayne Davenport, Geneva (George) Hodges, Bertha (Charles) Winfrey, Barbara Jean (Robert) Perry; 10 grandchildren; great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, August 31 ,2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Oglethorpe County. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The viewing will be held 1-7PM, August 30th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
