Mrs. Dolores Ann Terry Scoggins, 78, of Elberton, GA passed away on June 21, 2019.
She was born in Athens on February 19, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Scoggins, her mother, Dorothy Guest Butler of Athens, and her father Belvy Terry of Atlanta.
Dolores was a homemaker, and paraprofessional at Beaverdam Elementary School. She enjoyed baking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Denise Moon (Neil), Susan Blackmon (Dino), Drew Scoggins (Rachel), grandchildren: Cal and Mallory Moon, Hunter, Paige, Mia Blackmon, Luke and Lily Scoggins and a sister: Gloria Brown.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers and Memorial contributions can be made to the following: Northeast GA Cancer Care 3320 Old Jefferson Rd. #700 Athens, GA 30607 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Dolores Ann Terry Scoggins.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019