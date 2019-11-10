Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald "Cornbread" Anglin


1942 - 2019
Donald "Cornbread" Anglin Obituary
1942 - 2019 Donald "Cornbread" Anglin, age 77, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born in Jersey, Georgia and lived most of his life in the Athens area. He was a veteran firefighter with the Clarke County Fire Department and was the owner of Anglin Vault Service.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Bernice Thomas Anglin; brother, Thurmond L. Anglin; and sisters, Dena Adams and Joyce Anton.

Mr. Anglin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Anglin of Comer, daughters, Tammy Anglin Wheeler of Comer; Melanie Rutledge of Apalachee; and Kimberly Frank (John) of Comer; brother, Mike Anglin of Danielsville; sisters, Harriet Smith of Macon; Sandra Davis of Jacksonville, FL; and Barbara Jasinski of Tampa, FL; six grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Stuchell officiating.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
