Donald E. "Don" Mobley
Donald E. "Don" Mobley, 79 of Nashville, TN, formerly of Winnsboro, SC, began his eternal journey August 15, 2020. He was a former Assistant Principle and Teacher in Oglethorpe County.

He leaves to mourn his passing, a daughter, Donna Mobley Foreman; grandsons, Rufus Foreman, Jr. and Mya Foreman; great-grandchild Taryn Jaleah Foreman; former wife, Magdalene Collins Mobley, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2PM, August 22, 2020 at Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, SC. Interment will be at Fairfield County Cemetery, Winnsboro, SC.

Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
