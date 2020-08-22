Donald E. "Don" Mobley, 79 of Nashville, TN, formerly of Winnsboro, SC, began his eternal journey August 15, 2020. He was a former Assistant Principle and Teacher in Oglethorpe County.He leaves to mourn his passing, a daughter, Donna Mobley Foreman; grandsons, Rufus Foreman, Jr. and Mya Foreman; great-grandchild Taryn Jaleah Foreman; former wife, Magdalene Collins Mobley, and other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held 2PM, August 22, 2020 at Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, SC. Interment will be at Fairfield County Cemetery, Winnsboro, SC.Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.