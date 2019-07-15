Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald F. "Don" McCormick


1928 - 2019
Donald F. "Don" McCormick Obituary
Donald F. "Don" McCormick 1928 - 2019 Donald F. "Don" McCormick, 90, husband of 55 years to Judy McCormick, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Wichita, Kansas, he was the son of the late David F. McCormick, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth McCormick and was also preceded in death by three brothers. Don served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Forest Heights Baptist Church. At 8 years old, Don was a very young Western Union Messenger for the Santa Fe office and rode his bicycle delivering to the Interment Camp in Poston, Arizona. Prior to moving to the Athens, GA area, Don worked as a heavy equipment operator in Yuma County Arizona. After moving to Athens, he was a bus driver for the Clarke County School System for 33 years and while he was a bus driver he enjoyed competing in the District Bus Rodeo and was the Georgia state champion for several years. Survivors in addition to his wife includer two children: Jo Ellon (Raymond) Marden of Winder, GA and Rob (Jeanne) McCormick of Athens, GA; grandchildren: Matt (Jennifer) Marden, Luke (Lacie) Marden, Jillian (Bobby) Ison, Carmen McCormick, Kelli (Will) Warren and Jenna McCormick; seven great grandchildren and his loyal companion Cooper. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11AM at Lord & Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Mike Purdy officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019
