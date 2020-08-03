Donald Hoyt Dodd, 85, of Bogart, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Oconee County to the late William Hoyt Dodd and Eunice Terry Dodd, Donald served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He opened Children's Wear Outlet in Athens in 1966 and operated it until his retirement in 2000.
Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Cheely.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Freeman Dodd; two sons, Mark (Donna) Dodd and Kenneth (Penn) Dodd; two step-sons, Rodney (Bobbie) Nunn and Anthony (Christy) Nunn; brother, Doyle Dodd; and two grandchildren, Thomas (Haley) Dodd and Phillip (Kate) Dodd.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com