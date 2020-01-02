|
|
1936 - 2019 Donald Joseph NeSmith, 83, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Born in Lansing, Michigan, Mr. NeSmith was a son of the late Leon NeSmith and Dorothy Greenwood NeSmith. He was a graduate of Michigan State University in East Lansing, earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees. While at MSU, he coached intramural football and basketball. He worked at both Vanderbilt University and the University of Georgia in Student Affairs and conference coordination. Mr. NeSmith was a member of the Gridiron Secret Society, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and the UGA Touchdown Club.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Vicki NeSmith of Athens; children, Steven Michael NeSmith of Yuma, Arizona and Lara Clark (Rob) of Acworth; two grandchildren, Caitlin Clark and Madison Clark.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3 at 3 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Buddy NeSmith officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Cochran, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the -Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Georgia Chapter, 950 East Paces Ferry Road, Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30326.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020