1937 - 2019 Donald Lester Thompson, 82, of Statham, GA, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Born in Greenville, AL and raised in Vidalia, GA, Mr. Thompson was a son of the late Lester Adam Thompson and Kathleen Lynch Thompson. He retired as a computer programmer for Oracle. He was passionate about fishing and, in retirement, instituted educational programs in Kentucky and Georgia middle schools teaching trout conservation. He was a lifetime member of Trout Unlimited, an avid artist, sculptor, painter, poet, dancer and clogger, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Thompson was a Deacon at Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington, KY and while living in Athens, he was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Laura Mae Minton Thompson and a sister, Jane Hudgens.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Gerrie Sue and Clifford Chappell of Pleasant Hill, CA; sons and daughters-in-law, Wade and Diane Thompson of Mount Pleasant, SC and Brad and Cherie Thompson of Statham, GA; sister, Ann Brockett of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Molly Chappell, Morgan Chappell (Norma), Rachel Owings, Clay Thompson, Laura-Anne Thompson, Lane Thompson (Korbyn) and Madison Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Alice, Gianna, Mills and Nicco.
Mr. Thompson dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 12 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Donate online at .
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield is in charge of arrangements in Kentucky.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019