WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1956 - 2019
Donald M. Bowers Obituary
1956 - 2019 Donald M. Bowers, 63 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, September 13, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Byron A. Bowers, lll; mother, Elizabeth Bowers; siblings, Willie Ann Hines, Shirley B. Thurmond, Charles A. Bowers and Sandra E. Bowers; nephews, Benjamin A. Hines, Nicholas Q. P. Willoughby and Fredrick B. Thurmond; great-nephew, Nolan N. Willoughby; aunts; cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Wednesday, September 18th.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
