|
|
Donald Sinclair Truluck, 79 of Watkinsville, passed away March 8, 2019. He was the son of the late, Fred Truluck and Annell Truluck Owensby and brother to the late Lynda Stewart. Mr. Truluck was a member of Union Christian Church (DOC). He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Truluck was a founding member and past president of the Oconee County Little League, was an Eagle Scout and A member of the Oconee County Lions Club.
Funeral services will be Sunday March 10, 2019 3:00pm at Lord & Stephens, West Chapel with Rev. Jane Hull officiating. The visitation will be at the funeral home, Saturday March 9, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The interment will be at Union Christian Church cemetery following the service.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Truluck; step mother, Nancy Pugh; two sons and daughter, Scott (Lynn) Truluck, Suzanne (Tim) Zech and Michael (Paula) Truluck; brother and sister, Dan Truluck and Carol Jean Truluck; eight grandchildren, Chase (Rebecca) Zech, Jonathan Truluck, Jacqueline Truluck, Luke Zech, Gracie Truluck, Lauren Gray Truluck, LeAnna Truluck and Anastasia Zech.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to either: The Sparrow's Nest Mission, 745 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 or Union Christian Church perpetual care cemetery fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 9, 2019