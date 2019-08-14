|
1943 - 2019 Donald Wayne King, 76, of Lexington, passed on August 12, 2019.
He was born in the family home along the banks of the Broad River on January 7, 1943 to the late Bob and Frances King of Carlton. A 1961 graduate of Madison County High School, he then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1961-1965. Wayne retired in 2005, after working 34 years at Reliance Electric in Athens. Everyone that met Wayne never forgot him! He was an avid outdoorsman - loving to hunt and fish throughout his life. He was a member of the Lighthouse Methodist Church in Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison King.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Mathews King of Lexington, three sons: Steven Bryson King (Tracey) of Winterville; Matthew Jason King (Kendra) of Watkinsville and Cody Wayne King (Lacey) of Lexington. Grandchildren Karen Bufford (Brett), Bryson, Kamryn, Landon, Ollie Frances, and Jeb King; great-grandchildren Hudson and Madison Grace Bufford.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel on Lexington Road in Athens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the home of Steven and Tracey King, 360 Dudley Farm Road, Winterville, GA 30683.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019