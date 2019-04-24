Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donetta Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donetta Gerhart Norris


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donetta Gerhart Norris Obituary
Donetta Gerhart Norris, 77, died April 22, 2019.

A native of Lenoir City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Don and Ruth Gerhart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Hunter Norris; daughter, Melissa Anne Norris; and sister, Sarah Gerhart.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Steve Kell; three grandchildren, Deidre Kell, Lauren Kell and Donny Kell, all of Gainesville; special friends, Joan Cook and June Aikens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M&K Foundation, Inc., PO Box 76, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now