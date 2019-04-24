|
|
Donetta Gerhart Norris, 77, died April 22, 2019.
A native of Lenoir City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Don and Ruth Gerhart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Hunter Norris; daughter, Melissa Anne Norris; and sister, Sarah Gerhart.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Steve Kell; three grandchildren, Deidre Kell, Lauren Kell and Donny Kell, all of Gainesville; special friends, Joan Cook and June Aikens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M&K Foundation, Inc., PO Box 76, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019