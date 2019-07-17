Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Carter Bone


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Carter Bone Obituary
Donna Carter Bone 1933 - 2019 Mrs. Donna Carter Bone, age 86, of Commerce died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Bone was born in Macon, GA to the late, Perue and Margaret Davis Carter. Mrs. Bone was retired from the Jefferson City School System and was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bone was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Bone; daughter, Barbara Bone; son, Gary Bone; her beloved brothers, Carl Carter, Robert Carter, James "Jimmy" Carter, and Lamar Carter.

Mrs. Bone is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Eddie Wortham of Athens; daughter-in-law, Gail Bone; grandsons, Shane Bone and Blake Wortham. "Aunt Donie" to the Carter children and "Aunt Dona" to the Tumlin and Whitley children- she loved you all. Mrs. Bone is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Linda Carter and Bet Carter.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 AM from Jackson Memorial Gardens with Mr. Willie Barnette officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the .

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Ward Funeral Home
Download Now