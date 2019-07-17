|
|
Donna Carter Bone 1933 - 2019 Mrs. Donna Carter Bone, age 86, of Commerce died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Bone was born in Macon, GA to the late, Perue and Margaret Davis Carter. Mrs. Bone was retired from the Jefferson City School System and was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bone was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Bone; daughter, Barbara Bone; son, Gary Bone; her beloved brothers, Carl Carter, Robert Carter, James "Jimmy" Carter, and Lamar Carter.
Mrs. Bone is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Eddie Wortham of Athens; daughter-in-law, Gail Bone; grandsons, Shane Bone and Blake Wortham. "Aunt Donie" to the Carter children and "Aunt Dona" to the Tumlin and Whitley children- she loved you all. Mrs. Bone is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Linda Carter and Bet Carter.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 AM from Jackson Memorial Gardens with Mr. Willie Barnette officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the .
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 17, 2019