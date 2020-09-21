1/1
Donna Powell Martin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Powell Martin, age 71, of Greensboro, Georgia, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. Born in Waycross Georgia on September 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edwin T. Powell and Etta Cloteen Music Powell. She received a Bachelor Degree from Valdosta State University. In 1969 she married Albert Kennedy "Kenn" Martin. She worked as administrator at the University of Georgia and retired in 2005. She was a loving mom, wife, grandmother and friend. She had a beautiful spirit with a giving heart. Donna was a member of the Greensboro First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Magan Martin Byron and husband Chris of Athens, GA and Lea Martin Justice, husband Chris and their daughter, Riley Kate Justice of Eatonton, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. No flowers please, but donations can be made to Lake Oconee Humane Society, 1020 Park Avenue, Suite 101, Greensboro, GA 30642. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
109 W. Broad Street
Greensboro, GA 30642
(706) 453-2626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved