Donna Powell Martin, age 71, of Greensboro, Georgia, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence. Born in Waycross Georgia on September 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edwin T. Powell and Etta Cloteen Music Powell. She received a Bachelor Degree from Valdosta State University. In 1969 she married Albert Kennedy "Kenn" Martin. She worked as administrator at the University of Georgia and retired in 2005. She was a loving mom, wife, grandmother and friend. She had a beautiful spirit with a giving heart. Donna was a member of the Greensboro First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Magan Martin Byron and husband Chris of Athens, GA and Lea Martin Justice, husband Chris and their daughter, Riley Kate Justice of Eatonton, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. No flowers please, but donations can be made to Lake Oconee Humane Society, 1020 Park Avenue, Suite 101, Greensboro, GA 30642. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com
