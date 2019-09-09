Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palms Baptist Church
14 24th Ave
Isle of Palms, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Palms Baptist Church
14 24th Ave
Isle of Palms, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Caston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie and Linda Caston


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie and Linda Caston Obituary
1938 - 2019 Donnie Caston, 80 and his beloved wife Linda Caston, 75, both of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on September 5, 2019.

Donnie was born on September 7, 1938 in Jackson, Georgia , son of the late Bonnie Carr Caston and James B Caston.

Linda was born on September 3, 1944 in Athens, Georgia, daughter of the late Brady Dye and Emory Coile Dye.

They were preceded in death by their son Kevin Tyrone Caston

They are survived by their son, Timothy Caston of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and their grandchildren, Ashley, Aubree and Jackson Caston.

Donnie and Linda met at the University of Georgia, where both achieved Masters Degrees in Education. They married after they graduated college and were together for 52 years. Donnie and Linda were both educators in the Clarke County school system. Linda taught first through third grade for 32 years, and in 1986 was selected as Clarke County School District's Teacher of the Year.

Donnie was a physical education teacher, a Vice Principal and the Director of Transportation for Clarke County School District. He also officiated high school football and basketball games for over 20 years .Donnie loved the outdoors; he was a hunter ,fisherman and avid golfer. Linda loved the beach, traveling and music.

The family will receive friends at Isle of Palms Baptist Church, 14 24th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Funeral services will follow, at 6 PM.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
Download Now