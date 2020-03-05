Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie Lamar Hubbard


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Lamar Hubbard Obituary
1972 - 2020 Donnie L. Hubbard, 48, of Comer died February 29, 2020.

A viewing will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gholston Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Hubbard; father, Rev. Clinton Hubbard; step-mother, Carol Hubbard; sisters, Monique Hubbard and Marianesha Jennings; brothers, Clinton Andre, Carlos and Corwin Hubbard and Martel and Manuel Fulton and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -