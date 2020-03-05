|
|
1972 - 2020 Donnie L. Hubbard, 48, of Comer died February 29, 2020.
A viewing will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gholston Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Hubbard; father, Rev. Clinton Hubbard; step-mother, Carol Hubbard; sisters, Monique Hubbard and Marianesha Jennings; brothers, Clinton Andre, Carlos and Corwin Hubbard and Martel and Manuel Fulton and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020