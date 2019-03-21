Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fairfield Missionar Baptist Church
2141 Hwy 82
Statham, GA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church
2141 Hwy 82
Statham, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church
2141 Hwy 82
Statham, GA
Donny Tyrone Davenport


1954 - 2019 Obituary
Donny Tyrone Davenport Obituary
Donny Tyrone Davenport age 64 of Statham, GA passed away on March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda Davenport and three children: Brea Davenport, Tyra Davenport and Kaytiea Davenport and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82, Statham, GA 30666 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fairfield Missionar Baptist Church between the hours of 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Omega Omega services will begin at 12:30 PM on March 23, 2019 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
