Donny Tyrone Davenport age 64 of Statham, GA passed away on March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda Davenport and three children: Brea Davenport, Tyra Davenport and Kaytiea Davenport and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82, Statham, GA 30666 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fairfield Missionar Baptist Church between the hours of 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Omega Omega services will begin at 12:30 PM on March 23, 2019 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019