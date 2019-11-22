|
1933 - 2019 Doris Elizabeth Pettaway, age 86, of Lancaster, CA, passed November 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: son, Eric Bradley; daughters, Joan Douglas-Cazoe and Alberta Bradley; sister, Julia Hill Stephens; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019