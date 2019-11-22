Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Doris Elizabeth Pettaway


1933 - 2019
Doris Elizabeth Pettaway Obituary
1933 - 2019 Doris Elizabeth Pettaway, age 86, of Lancaster, CA, passed November 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: son, Eric Bradley; daughters, Joan Douglas-Cazoe and Alberta Bradley; sister, Julia Hill Stephens; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
