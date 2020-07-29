Doris Faye Jackson, age 84 of Athens, GA, passed away July 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Otis & Flara West. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall Jackson; brothers and sisters, Hoyle West & Max West, Thelma West & Dale West. Mrs. Jackson was a founding member of the Life Church of Athens.
Doris grew up on her family's farm in Fairmount, Georgia where she was baptized in the Salacoa river at the age of 12, graduated from Fairmont High school, and held the title of Miss Fairmount. She was married to James Jackson in 1967. Throughout her life she lived in Atlanta, GA, Jacksonville, FL, and finally settled in Athens, GA in 1982. She worked as a keypunch operator for the Atlanta Hyatt Regency and property management for Century 21 in Jacksonville. Later settling in Athens, Georgia she worked nearly 20 years in fashion for Casual Corner. She finally enjoyed her part-time retirement job at Add Drug in 5-points in Athens. She volunteered with Meals-On-Wheels and did some elderly companion visits. Through the years her love for her grandchildren was evident - taking care of them at varying stages of life - some as infants, elementary or high school age and covering her walls with years of pictures and memories of them, her children and James. She was a woman of God and shared her love for the Lord with friends, family and those she came in contact with throughout her day. She loved her daily devotionals, old hymns and praise music, fresh fruit and vegetables and had a passion for growing, rooting, and sharing flowers and plants.
All services are private. Interment will be in Athens Memory Gardens.
Survivors include: Daughter, Dr. Kathy Shaw; son, Mike (Yvette) Jackson and daughter, Patricia (Rick) McFall; brothers, Arven, Daniel, David West and sister, Sarah Mulkey; grandchildren, Dr. Jeremy Shaw, Kenna McFall, Aaron Jackson, Sydney Jackson and Ryan Jackson.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
