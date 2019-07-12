|
|
Doris Garner Patterson 1933 - 2019 Doris Garner Patterson died peacefully at home on July 11, 2019 with her beloved husband of 65 years H. Glenn "Pete" Patterson by her side. She is survived by her husband, Pete Patterson; daughter Angie Patterson, her husband Bruce Gunter, grandson Billy Scully and his wife Kate and great-granddaughter Josephine; and Brenda Mitcham, her husband Chris and granddaughters Rachel L. and Becca G. Mitcham.
Doris was born in Holly Springs, Georgia, March 20th 1933 to Preston D. and Ruby A. Garner. Beautiful, smart and athletic, Doris went on to play semi-pro basketball with the Lorelei Ladies. She remained an avid tennis and golf enthusiast throughout her life. She met her future husband at a square dance in the VFW Hall; marrying Pete in 1954 and commencing a 25 year US Army life. The family grew with the addition of Angie in 1956 and Brenda in 1961. They were stationed around the world at numerous locations, including Germany & Chile, Washington, Texas, Kansas and Georgia until retiring from the military to Athens in 1980. Doris worked as a realtor in Athens for over a decade.
Doris was energetic and equipped with a quick wit and easy sense of humor, while raising her girls to be principled and strong young women. Like all members of her family, Doris loved the Georgia Bulldawgs. She was overjoyed to welcome her first great-grandchild to the family in January 2019.
The service of remembrance will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, July 13 at the Lord & Stephens West, located at 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road in Watkinsville, Georgia 30677. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 4:00 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Northeast Georgia Cancer Foundation.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019