Doris "Bonnie" Hill, 60 of Athens passed on July 25, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 1:00PM-7:00PM.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 O'clock from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Survivors are her son: Keitonia Hill, Sisters: Brenda Dalton and Charlotte Ruth Martin; Brothers: James Williams, Keith Hill and Donald Hill and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Brides Fuenral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.