Doris "Bonnie" Hill
1959 - 2020
Doris "Bonnie" Hill, 60 of Athens passed on July 25, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 1:00PM-7:00PM.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 O'clock from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Survivors are her son: Keitonia Hill, Sisters: Brenda Dalton and Charlotte Ruth Martin; Brothers: James Williams, Keith Hill and Donald Hill and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Brides Fuenral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
