|
|
Doris Jaynes Dawson, 89, of Athens, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
The daughter of Jessie Thomas Jaynes and Dellah Shedd Jaynes, Doris lived her entire life in the Arnoldsville area. She graduated from Arnoldsville High School and attended Athens Business College, the Mercer University Extension, and Athens Technical College. Throughout her life she studied business, religion, and music. Doris worked at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, DairyPac, RESA, and First Christian Church of Athens, where she was also a member.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Dawson; brother, Curtis Wilbur Jaynes, Sr.; and nephew, Boyce Lee Jaynes.
She is survived by her nephew, Curtis (Pat) Wilbur Jaynes, Jr. of Nevada and nieces, Amber Jaynes of Athens and Joyce Doster of Hull.
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Doris, especially Dr. Henry DeWitt, Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, caregivers Mary Chapman and Robin Hubbard, and Maddie Shiver and everyone at Encompass Home Health.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Athens. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Arnoldsville Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Arnoldsville Cemetery Association, 219 Shadow Lake Dr., Arnoldsville, GA 30619.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019