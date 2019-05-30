Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Athens
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Athens
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jaynes Dawson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Jaynes Dawson Obituary
Doris Jaynes Dawson, 89, of Athens, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The daughter of Jessie Thomas Jaynes and Dellah Shedd Jaynes, Doris lived her entire life in the Arnoldsville area. She graduated from Arnoldsville High School and attended Athens Business College, the Mercer University Extension, and Athens Technical College. Throughout her life she studied business, religion, and music. Doris worked at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, DairyPac, RESA, and First Christian Church of Athens, where she was also a member.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Dawson; brother, Curtis Wilbur Jaynes, Sr.; and nephew, Boyce Lee Jaynes.

She is survived by her nephew, Curtis (Pat) Wilbur Jaynes, Jr. of Nevada and nieces, Amber Jaynes of Athens and Joyce Doster of Hull.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Doris, especially Dr. Henry DeWitt, Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, caregivers Mary Chapman and Robin Hubbard, and Maddie Shiver and everyone at Encompass Home Health.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Athens. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Arnoldsville Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Arnoldsville Cemetery Association, 219 Shadow Lake Dr., Arnoldsville, GA 30619.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now