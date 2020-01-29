Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Athens, GA
View Map
Dorothea "Leslie" Goodloe


1956 - 2020
Dorothea "Leslie" Goodloe Obituary
1956 - 2020 Dorothea "Leslie" Goodloe, age 63, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born August 29, 1956 to Lester and Dorothea Goodloe in Athens. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her brother, Mike Goodloe (Linda); and sister, Carol Williams (Sam); as well as nieces and nephews, Britton Goodloe (Adele), Tyler Williams (Holly), Lauren Williams, Eric Corbin and Ryan Corbin; several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Leslie was a graduate of Clarke Central High School and the University of Georgia.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 1 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
