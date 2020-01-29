|
1956 - 2020 Dorothea "Leslie" Goodloe, age 63, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born August 29, 1956 to Lester and Dorothea Goodloe in Athens. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her brother, Mike Goodloe (Linda); and sister, Carol Williams (Sam); as well as nieces and nephews, Britton Goodloe (Adele), Tyler Williams (Holly), Lauren Williams, Eric Corbin and Ryan Corbin; several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Leslie was a graduate of Clarke Central High School and the University of Georgia.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 1 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020