Dorothy Anne Wagner 1928 - 2019 Dorothy Anne Wagner, 91, wife of the late John Wagner, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Born in Jamaica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Harder and Nellie Gardner Harder. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son in law: Katharine Elizabeth and Ralph Cefalo; son: Russell Warren Wagner and granddaughter: Kari Ann Kelly. Mrs. Wagner was a graduate of Fordham School of Nursing and worked in the health care field as a nurse for 40 years.
Survivors include her children: John David Wagner of Watkinsville, Richard Frederick (Barbara) Wagner of Brooksville, FL, Nancy Jeanne (John) Worley of Watkinsville and Paul Jeffrey (Lori) Wagner of Bishop; sister: Nancy Perwass of Long Island, NY: nieces: Carol McDole and Mary Harder; nephew: Walter Perwass; twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Dr. Stewart Simms and Rev. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beech Haven Baptist Church or Johnson Drive Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019