Mrs. Dorothy Corene Johnson, age 77, of Colbert, GA passed on February 26, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Johnson; son, Reggie Johnson; daughters, Renee' Johnson Cook, Rhonda Johnson Bell; 2 brothers Jasper Allen, Jr., James Allen; 4 sisters, Sara Lois Allen, Willie Ruth Allen, Brenda Ann Barnett and Sandra Allen Berry; 6 grand children and 6 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 from the Waggoner's Grove Baptist Church, Colbert, with interment in the Hitchcock Cemetery. Viewing will begin Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to & 7:00 P.M.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019