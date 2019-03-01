Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Corene Johnson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Corene Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Corene Johnson, age 77, of Colbert, GA passed on February 26, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Johnson; son, Reggie Johnson; daughters, Renee' Johnson Cook, Rhonda Johnson Bell; 2 brothers Jasper Allen, Jr., James Allen; 4 sisters, Sara Lois Allen, Willie Ruth Allen, Brenda Ann Barnett and Sandra Allen Berry; 6 grand children and 6 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 from the Waggoner's Grove Baptist Church, Colbert, with interment in the Hitchcock Cemetery. Viewing will begin Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to & 7:00 P.M.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now