Dorothy "Dot" Jones
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Mae Adams Jones, 92, of Royston, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Gables Assisted Living in Royston.

Mrs. Jones was born on August 15, 1928, daughter of the late William Loyd Adams and the late Minnie Lenora Mann Adams. She was the owner and operator of Docia's Styles and was a member of the Royston Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward Jones; brothers, Harold Adams, Calvin Adams and Robert Adams; and sisters, Hilda Walters and Peggy Williams.

Survivors include her daughters, Rita Wilson of Bogart, GA and Danita Reeves (Gene) of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Embree Wilson (Brittany), Megan Wilson, Hannah Reeves, McKenzie Reeves and Caitlyn Cribbs (Bryce); and great-grandson, Caleb Wilson.

A private family graveside service for Mrs. Jones will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Franklin Memorial Gardens- South in Royston. The family is at their respective homes.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Royston Baptist Church at 767 Church Street Royston, or to the Gables Assisted Living at 12 Cobb Village Drive Royston.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
Franklin Memorial Gardens- South in Royston
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
