Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hemphill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Hemphill


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Hemphill Obituary
1925 - 2019 Ms. Dorothy Mae Hemphill , age, 94 of Athens Ga passed on October 4, 2019.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday October 8, 2019 11:00 am from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview . Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include ; two daughters, JoAnn H. Ford and Carol (Howard) Hill; three sons, Michael Hemphill, Larry (Faye) Hemphill and Roosevelt (Carrie) Hemphill , one brother, Robert Johnson, twelve grandchildren, twenty - eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now