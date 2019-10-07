|
1925 - 2019 Ms. Dorothy Mae Hemphill , age, 94 of Athens Ga passed on October 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday October 8, 2019 11:00 am from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview . Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include ; two daughters, JoAnn H. Ford and Carol (Howard) Hill; three sons, Michael Hemphill, Larry (Faye) Hemphill and Roosevelt (Carrie) Hemphill , one brother, Robert Johnson, twelve grandchildren, twenty - eight great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019