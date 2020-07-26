Dorothy Stratton Stovall, 97, of Statesville, N.C. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born in the Rock Branch Community of Elbert County, Georgia, the middle child and only daughter of Mr. & Mrs. O. G. Stratton. Attending schools in the Rock Branch Community, she graduated twice! Once in 1939 when there were only 11 grades and again in 1940 after the 12th grade was added.
Surviving the depression and World War II, she married the love of her life, Wilbur D. Stovall, in September of 1947. From Athens, Monroe and Griffin, Georgia, they settled down in Asheville, N.C. to raise their growing family. Then after a brief stint in Garner, N.C., Statesville became home.
Mrs. Stovall served in previous cities in secretarial capacities and retired after 20 plus years from Kewaunee Scientific Corporation in Statesville; however, her greatest joy was raising her family, cooking wonderful meals for them, and playing the piano for their enjoyment. She truly had a mother's heart!
She loved the Lord and loved celebrating Him with the members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, especially the Senior Fun Group!
Preceding her in death were her husband, Wilbur Stovall; her parents, Mr. & Mrs. O. G. Stratton; and two brothers: Richard Stratton and G.L. Stratton.
Survivors include her children: Steve Stovall, Maria and Patrick Lee, Claire Martin, and Mary Lynn Lane. Also surviving are grandchildren: Peter Lane (Krisi), Graham Martin (Erin), Carlie Gaffney (Matt), Emily Martin (Chris), Colin Lee, and Tyler Martin, along with great-grandchildren: Michael and Connor Gaffney, Lachlan Lane, Adeline Harkness-Martin, and Ada Martin-Seatz.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, at 4 o'clock in the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Care, especially Chasity Carswell and Tatum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Drive, Statesville, N.C. 28677 or to New Bethel United Methodist Church, 2708 Rock Branch Road, Elberton, Georgia 30635.
Condolences may be sent to the family to www.berryfh.com
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.