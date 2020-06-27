Douglas L. Carithers, age 87, of Covington, GA, formerly of Athens, GA, passed June 23, 2020.
He was a retired educator and entrepreneur in Athens, most notably known as the Owner of Carithers BBQ.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 on the grounds of Cedar Shoals High School, 1300 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA 30605.
Survivors include: his wife, Eleanor Houston Carithers; three daughters, Keisha (Leroy) Ryals, Sherri (Wiliam) Boney and Tangela Jones; grandchildren, Donetta Harris, TaQuesha Ryals, Myles Ware, Elease Ryals, Aliyah Ryals, Chantel Boney and Jasmyne Boney; two great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial scholarship fund in honor of Douglas Carithers can be made to the Athens Area Community Foundation at P.O. Box 1543, Athens, GA 30603 or on the website at athensareacf.org
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.