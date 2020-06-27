Douglas L. Carithers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas L. Carithers, age 87, of Covington, GA, formerly of Athens, GA, passed June 23, 2020.

He was a retired educator and entrepreneur in Athens, most notably known as the Owner of Carithers BBQ.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 on the grounds of Cedar Shoals High School, 1300 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA 30605.

Survivors include: his wife, Eleanor Houston Carithers; three daughters, Keisha (Leroy) Ryals, Sherri (Wiliam) Boney and Tangela Jones; grandchildren, Donetta Harris, TaQuesha Ryals, Myles Ware, Elease Ryals, Aliyah Ryals, Chantel Boney and Jasmyne Boney; two great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial scholarship fund in honor of Douglas Carithers can be made to the Athens Area Community Foundation at P.O. Box 1543, Athens, GA 30603 or on the website at athensareacf.org

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Cedar Shoals High School
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 26, 2020
We are very sorry for the loss of your love. nothing can heal the pain except prayer and time .may you use them both to get thru your loss...
Rachel mathis
Family
June 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rachel Hawkins
Family
June 25, 2020
Doug was always a joy to be in his company.
May the joys each of you knew and the times you shared help to give you comfort at this time . May God give comfort to Eleanor, Keisha, Nicole and the grands.
I will continue to pray for you now, as you heal.
Sincerely, Jacque Ward Williams
Jacqueline Ward Williams
Grand Parent
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved