Douglas Vincent Johnson age 63 of Lawrenceville, GA entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Douglas was an avid chess player and he loved music, especially the bass guitar. There are no words that can describe how he will be missed. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM At Christ The King Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Wimberly Funeral Home Chapel, Gainesville. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store