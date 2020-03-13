|
|
1961 - 2020 Dovie Ann Maddox, age 59 of Hull, GA passed on March 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Little Creek Baptist Church, 4791 C M Copelan Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: husband, Anthony Maddox; two daughters, Chelsea Kelly and Kiana Sims; one sister, Lizzie Johnson; three brothers, Perry Johnson Jr, Lee Johnson, and Franklin Johnson; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020