Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church

Duncan Taylor


1927 - 2020
Duncan Taylor Obituary
1927 - 2020 Mr. David 'Duncan' Taylor, 92, of Lexington, husband of the late Levie Nell Scott Taylor, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Surviving are his daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Norman; grandson, Brandon W. Norman; great-grandson, Truitt W. Norman; brother, William L. Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erika L. Norman; and siblings: J.R., Oscar, Dial, Wilford, Joe, Wiley, and Edward Taylor, Dorothy Walker, Susie Smith, Henrietta Norman, and infant Margarette Kathleen Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 1 o'clock at Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Friday, February 14. Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to the .

You may view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Remember
