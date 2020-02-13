|
1927 - 2020 Mr. David 'Duncan' Taylor, 92, of Lexington, husband of the late Levie Nell Scott Taylor, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Norman; grandson, Brandon W. Norman; great-grandson, Truitt W. Norman; brother, William L. Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erika L. Norman; and siblings: J.R., Oscar, Dial, Wilford, Joe, Wiley, and Edward Taylor, Dorothy Walker, Susie Smith, Henrietta Norman, and infant Margarette Kathleen Taylor.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 1 o'clock at Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Friday, February 14. Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to the .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020