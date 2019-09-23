|
1956 - 2019 Dwayne Nelson Wise, age 62, of Athens, GA passed September 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad St, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Tuesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughter, Sheree Wise; son, Eric (Sharyn) Wise; grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Wise, Alisha Wise and Kayla Knox; siblings, Donnie Wise, Gwendolyn Wright, Stanley Wise and Karen Miller.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019