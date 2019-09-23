Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1931 Old West Broad St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Nelson Wise


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwayne Nelson Wise Obituary
1956 - 2019 Dwayne Nelson Wise, age 62, of Athens, GA passed September 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad St, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Tuesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughter, Sheree Wise; son, Eric (Sharyn) Wise; grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Wise, Alisha Wise and Kayla Knox; siblings, Donnie Wise, Gwendolyn Wright, Stanley Wise and Karen Miller.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now