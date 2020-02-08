|
|
1963 - 2020 Mr. Dwight Manzy age 56, of Athens departed this life on Tuesday , February 4, 2020.
Survivors include his wife; Gwendolyn Manzy his sons Bryson (Asha) Manzy and Aaron Manzy; brothers; Sam Manzy Jr., and Mozeak Manzy; sisters, Alfreda Gilmore and Misha Manzy and a host of other relatives and special friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Cedar Shoals High School Gymnasium interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M at the funeral home the the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020