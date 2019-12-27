|
1944 - 2019 Mr. Dwight Winston Dean, 75, of Nicholson, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Dean was born in Royston, GA on February 12, 1944, son of the late William "Bill" Howard Dean and the late Esther Hulsey Dean. He was a plasterer having worked at Tolbert Plastering Company and was a member of the West End Baptist Church in Athens, GA. Mr. Dean was also a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Dean, Wayne Douglas Dean and Rupert Kendall Dean.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Alita Dean of Athens, GA, Eric Scott and Amanda Dean of Athens, GA and Steven Ryan and Tiffany Dean of Cross City, FL; brother, Tony Dean of Danielsville, GA; sisters, Brenda Floyd of Anderson, SC, Pat Binns of Travelers Rest, SC and Donna Lakey of South Georgia; and one grandchild.
Funeral services for Mr. Dean will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Rev. Lee Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville, GA.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019