Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
360 Lee Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 246-9493
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Calvary MRF Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Early Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Early Thomas Allen


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Early Thomas Allen Obituary
1942 - 2019 Early Thomas Allen, 77, of Lavonia, GA, died November 2, 2019.

Survivors include wife, Shirley Allen; son, Andre Maurice Allen; God daughter, Brenda (Milton) Gaines; sister, Peggy Carr; special niece, Paulette Roebuck; sister-in-laws, Earlene Oglesby, Sue (Bill) Cobb, and Lena Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11am at Holy Calvary MRF Church. Viewing will be Friday November 8, 2019 from 2pm-7pm.

Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Royston, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Early's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -