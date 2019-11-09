|
1942 - 2019 Early Thomas Allen, 77, of Lavonia, GA, died November 2, 2019.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Allen; son, Andre Maurice Allen; God daughter, Brenda (Milton) Gaines; sister, Peggy Carr; special niece, Paulette Roebuck; sister-in-laws, Earlene Oglesby, Sue (Bill) Cobb, and Lena Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11am at Holy Calvary MRF Church. Viewing will be Friday November 8, 2019 from 2pm-7pm.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Royston, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019