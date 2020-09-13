Earnest Brevard Badger, age 62, of Athens, GA passed September 8, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his mother, Virginia Badger; siblings, Melody (James) Banks, Anthony (Diana) Harper, Cheryl Harper, Fern Harper, Shanequia Williams, Sheena Williams and Taron (Miho) Grimes.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www. jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com