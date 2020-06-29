Earnest Howard, III age 65, of Logan Utah formerly of Athens GA, passed on June 23, 2020Viewing will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral homeGraveside service will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020 1:00 P.M. from the East Lawn Memorial CemeterySurvivors include his Wife; Antoinette Howard; daughter's; Tameita Howard, Earnesia (Walter) McGuire Jr. San-Tiffany Howard, Sheneitra Howard and Ashley(James) Smith Sr. ; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, mother-in-law ; Shirley Faust and a host of other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.