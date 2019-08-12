Home

Ed Marcus Allgood


1946 - 2019
Ed Marcus Allgood Obituary
1946 - 2019 Ed Marcus Allgood, 72, of Carlton, GA, died Saturday, August 10, after a lengthy battle following open heart surgery and stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.F. Allgood and Evelyn Turner Allgood, and brother William "Bill" Allgood. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Ed served from 1966-1968 as an aircraft engine repairman, US Army, 199th Light Infantry Brigade ('Redcatchers'), where he provided dedicated support to combat helicopter operations. Ed's experience in Vietnam included the beginning of the TET offensive, where he participated directly in the defense of his base at Bien Hoa.

Following honorable discharge, Ed returned to the Athens area and began work in industrial machine maintenance, retiring from both Westinghouse and Eaton Corp., with a combined 44 years of service.

Survivors include four loving daughters of whom he was immensely proud: Michelle Smith, Lisa Allgood Jarvis and husband Ron, Heather Ulrich and husband Brad; grandchildren: Benjamin (Jackie), Torie (Zach), Cole, Abby, Jonah and Joseph; and great-grandchildren: Elliott and Layla-Catherine .

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Carlton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
