Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Church


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eddie Church Obituary
Garley Edward "Eddie" Church, Jr., 53, died May 18, 2019.

A native of North Wilkesboro, NC, he was a son of Joan Miller Church of Athens and the late Garley Edward Church, Sr.

Eddie worked at Athens Auto Wrecking for over fifteen years and most recently was employed with Bray and Son Trucking.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 until 12:00 pm at the funeral home.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Charlotte Church; three children, Trey (Barb) Church of Monroe, Joni (Tyler) Duncan of Bogart and Kendall Church of Bogart; stepchildren, Brandon (Frankie) Thornton of Oglethorpe Co. and Kimberly Bear of Greene Co.; sister, Tammy (Tommy) Griffith of Athens; seven grandchildren, Maci, Marlee, Jaxon, Kyle, Bryce and Gracelynn.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now