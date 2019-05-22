|
Garley Edward "Eddie" Church, Jr., 53, died May 18, 2019.
A native of North Wilkesboro, NC, he was a son of Joan Miller Church of Athens and the late Garley Edward Church, Sr.
Eddie worked at Athens Auto Wrecking for over fifteen years and most recently was employed with Bray and Son Trucking.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 until 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Charlotte Church; three children, Trey (Barb) Church of Monroe, Joni (Tyler) Duncan of Bogart and Kendall Church of Bogart; stepchildren, Brandon (Frankie) Thornton of Oglethorpe Co. and Kimberly Bear of Greene Co.; sister, Tammy (Tommy) Griffith of Athens; seven grandchildren, Maci, Marlee, Jaxon, Kyle, Bryce and Gracelynn.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2019