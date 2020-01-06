|
|
1931 - 2020 Eddie Warthen Fortune Lowe, 88, died January 1, 2020, at the Arbor Terrace at Crabapple Retirement Community in Alpharetta, Ga. She leaves husband Homer Alexander "Alex" Lowe, sons Alexander R. Lowe (Chris Marsden), Archibald F. Lowe (Robin), Edwin F. Lowe (Karen) all of Atlanta, and sister Sally Fortune Berry (Arthur) of Sandy Springs. Mrs. Lowe is also survived by grandchildren Fortune, Alexander, Bender, Kate, Anna, and Jack Lowe in addition to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ellen Fortune Cenzalli (Dick), and brother Archibald Robertson "P.D." Fortune (Janice).
Mrs. Lowe was born July 26, 1931, in LaFayette, Ga, and was the daughter of Lafayette Hosiery Mill owner and president Archibald Steele Fortune and Sarah Enloe Fortune. She graduated from Ashley Hall School for Girls, Charleston, SC., in 1949, before attending the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Mrs. Lowe spent her junior year at William and Mary in Virginia before returning to the University of Georgia.
Eddie Fortune married Alex Lowe August 15, 1953 at the LaFayette Presbyterian Church in Eddie's hometown. The couple then lived briefly in Atlanta near Emory University before moving to Tampa, FL, where Alex was stationed as a U.S. Airforce lieutenant at MacDill Airforce Base. In 1957, they moved to Athens, GA, where Mrs. Lowe was active in the Athens Junior Assembly (Later, Athens Junior League) and volunteered for years at Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia. Her family attended the First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
In 1972, Alex and Eddie moved to Sandy Springs, GA, where Eddie donated her time working at the Swan Coach House and the historic Tullie Smith House. An enthusiast of crafts, needlework and knitting, she also worked for several years at the Half of Sixpence Knit Shop. In retirement, the Lowes' traveled the world and enjoyed an active lifestyle, dividing their time between homes in Highlands, NC, and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They later purchased a home on Lake Burton, GA, where Mrs. Lowe enjoyed hosting many family gatherings. In addition to raising her three sons, Mrs. Lowe also supported her husband's career, first as a banker, an air force officer, and later as the founder and owner of Environmental Design Fixtures.
Eddie Lowe was loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a loyal, giving friend.
Mrs. Lowe's final arrangements will be attended to by Wallis-Wilbanks of Lafayette, Ga. She will be privately interred at the Fortune family plot in the Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home of Lafayette, GA at 1:00 pm on Sunday January 5th.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to the National 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, IL.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020