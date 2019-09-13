|
|
1944 - 2019 Mr. Eddie Frank Burden, age 75, of Colbert, Georgia passed on September 10, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Fleida Mae Burden; son, Michael Burden; daughters, Alesia Geter, Yasma Burden, Tracie Smith; sister, Agnes Paris; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 from Waggoners' Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the Hitchcock Family Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019