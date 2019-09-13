Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Waggoners' Grove Baptist Church
1944 - 2019
Eddie Frank Burden Obituary
1944 - 2019 Mr. Eddie Frank Burden, age 75, of Colbert, Georgia passed on September 10, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Fleida Mae Burden; son, Michael Burden; daughters, Alesia Geter, Yasma Burden, Tracie Smith; sister, Agnes Paris; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 from Waggoners' Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the Hitchcock Family Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
