1931 - 2019 Mr. Eddie L. King, 87, of Bogart, GA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Magnolia Estates Assisted Living in Watkinsville, GA.
Mr. King was born in Hart County, GA, on December 25, 1931, son of the late Lawrence King and the late Clara McNeese King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby King; and sister, Janet Yerta.
He was a graduate of Royston High School and then went on to attend Trade School in Clarksville, GA. Mr. King was the operations manager for Yellow Freight in Athens, and was a member of the Bogart United Methodist Church where he was very active in his Sunday School class, choir and several church committees for as long as his health allowed.
Eddie was a beloved husband for 66 years, a wonderful uncle to all of his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and was an all around great man.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Mabry King; brother-in-law, Bruce (Letty Lou) Mabry of Canon, GA; sister-in-law, Kathleen Phillips of Bogart, GA; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Funeral services for Mr. King will be held in the Bogart United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with Rev. Travis Sneed and Rev. Alissa Rothschild officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowers Memorial Park in Canon, GA.
The family will receive friends at Bogart United Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Sunday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
