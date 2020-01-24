|
|
1959 - 2020 Eddie Michael Gordon, cherished husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 60.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Jestus Bond "J.B." Gordon and Myrtle Brooks Gordon. Eddie was a 1977 graduate of Madison County High School. He was employed with Atlanta Gas Light for 29 years and he owned/operated Gordon Services. Eddie was a longtime member of Hull Baptist Church. Most importantly, he loved people and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Karen Fendley Gordon; one son, Zachary Michael Gordon; two siblings, Derenda Wood (Dillard) and Rick Gordon (Jan) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hull Baptist Church with Rev. Wade Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Adair, Mark Cronic, Tommy Edwards, Doug Houser, Steve Hulsey and Mark Nash. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Eddie may be made to Camp Maranatha, PO Box 53, Ila, GA 30647 or online at www.campmaranatha.com.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020