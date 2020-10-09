1/1
Edgar Berman Myrtle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Berman Myrtle was born January 7, 1933 in Waynesboro, Virginia, the son of Bradley and Julia Courtney Myrtle. He passed away at St. Mary's Hospice House on October 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Rankin Myrtle of Athens, daughter Alana Myrtle Bucholtz (John) of Columbus, Georgia, beloved grandchildren Kinsley

Marie Cowart of Atlanta, Georgia, Jasper Newton Cowart of Macon, Georgia and Huntley Blair Cowart of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother Bradley Alexander "Mike" Myrtle of Waynesboro, Virginia and sister Juanita Myrtle Weller of Palm Beach, Florida, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by

his parents, sister Mary Ann Myrtle Quick and son Marcus Blair Myrtle.

Edgar was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He graduated from Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia in 1959 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After college, Edgar took a position with Dupont in Virginia. It was at Dupont that he met and married Betty, the love of his life in 1960. They were later transferred to Delaware and Edgar finished his Dupont career in Athens. After his Dupont years, he and Betty managed their antiques business for another 25 years. He was a long time active member of the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens.

Edgar had an inquisitive mind, loved his family and friends, especially beach trips with his family. He appreciated his blessings, fine art and music. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family is especially grateful to the staff at St. Mary's Hospice House for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider a contribution to the Georgia Museum of Art in Edgar's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
One of the most charming and delightful men I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. He was loved and admired by so many and he will be truly missed.
David Matheny
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved