1930 - 2020 Having lived a long and happy life, God fulfilled his promise of a joyous reunion April 1, 2020.
She is survived by daughters Cathleen McClary Slivka, Christeen McClary Mix and Wendy McClary Free; her grandchildren, Victoria McClary Duckworth, Beth Free and TJ Free; and three great grandchildren as well as brother- in- law Jerry McClary
She is preceeded in death by Jack McClary, beloved husband, Patrick McClary, son and Beau Mix, grandson.
Born in Missouri, Colleen graciously exemplified Midwestern values. Her life centered around the simple things in life, family, friends, neighbors, strong faith and hard work.
As a young girl Colleen was a champion diver and later became a certified Red Cross swim instructor. She was also a certified Master Gardener and was employed by Clarke County Schools as a computer lab instructor.
Her volunteer service included: State Botanical Gardens, Athens Regional Hospital Pink Posies, and numerous activities with Athens First United Methodist Church including establishing one of the first pre-school programs in the public housing community in Athens.
She dearly loved her family and showed it by giving each of us whatever we needed from her at all times.
Her strong and loving spirit will visit us, warm our hearts, light our memories, and continue to inspire, guide, and lift us up.
Colleen's beloved garden is just one reminder she still exists in our lives..."To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow"..Audrey Hepburn
The memorial service will be private. In memory of Colleen, please consider a donation to .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020