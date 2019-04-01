|
|
Edith Hammond Craft, 88, died March 31, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Woodie and Vernon Catherine Cramer Peterman and widow of Walter Howell Hammond, Sr. and Claude E. Craft.
Edith was retired from St. Mary's Hospital and was a devoted member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, W. Howell Hammond, Jr. (Leslie) of Smyrna, Melanie Kopp Tull (Michael) of Roswell, Linda Hammond Redfern (Mike) of Hiram and Ben Hammond (Angie) of Athens; stepdaughter, Claudia Gallagher (Rodney) of Athens; 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; 2 sisters, 5 brothers and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 beginning at 12:00 noon. Services will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bill Ricketts officiating, with special words by her nephew, Buz Amason.
Memorials may be made to Prince Avenue Christian School Band Room Expansion Project.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019