Edith Irene Winfrey Pope
1937 - 2020
Mrs. Edith Irene Winfrey Pope age 82, of Winterville Ga, passed on June 6, 2020

Graveside Services will held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 AM from the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12 to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband; Albert Pope; daughters, Sadie Solomon and Dallas Pope; brothers , Eddie Winfrey, Jerry Winfrey and Raymond Winfrey; sisters, Rubell Davis , Olivia Pittman and Sherry Gary, 6 grandchildren , 3 great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Pope family. Its been years since Ive seen Ms. Edith but I remember her smile and how sweet and soft spoken she was. I hope that you each find comfort in the many great memories you created with her. May God bless and keep you during time.
Cynthia Kelly Moses
Cynthia Moses
June 10, 2020
Mr. Pope I only met your wife a few times but each time she was a beautiful and sweet lady. I was so sorry to hear of her passing and sorry we couldn't see you in person to express our sorrow. Your family is in our prayers.
Jerry and Sharon Swaim
Jerry and Sharon Swaim
Coworker
