My sincere condolences to the Pope family. Its been years since Ive seen Ms. Edith but I remember her smile and how sweet and soft spoken she was. I hope that you each find comfort in the many great memories you created with her. May God bless and keep you during time.
Cynthia Kelly Moses
Mrs. Edith Irene Winfrey Pope age 82, of Winterville Ga, passed on June 6, 2020
Graveside Services will held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 AM from the Evergreen Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12 to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband; Albert Pope; daughters, Sadie Solomon and Dallas Pope; brothers , Eddie Winfrey, Jerry Winfrey and Raymond Winfrey; sisters, Rubell Davis , Olivia Pittman and Sherry Gary, 6 grandchildren , 3 great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements
Graveside Services will held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:00 AM from the Evergreen Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12 to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband; Albert Pope; daughters, Sadie Solomon and Dallas Pope; brothers , Eddie Winfrey, Jerry Winfrey and Raymond Winfrey; sisters, Rubell Davis , Olivia Pittman and Sherry Gary, 6 grandchildren , 3 great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.