Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Edith Peck Whitehead


1929 - 2019
Edith Peck Whitehead Obituary
1929 - 2019 Edith Peck Whitehead was born July 10, 1929 to pearl Harper and Emory Peck in a small community in Morgan County, GA called Rehobeth. Six months later they moved the family to Oconee County where she remined until her death. She died at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Edith is survived by her husband of 74 years, William F. "Bill" Whitehead, her son Byron Whitehead (Barbara), her daughter Myra Nell Dickens (Jimmy). Edith also was survived by four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chuck Whitehead, Adam Whitehead, Health Dickens and Andy Dickens and eight great grandchildren: Taylor Jackson (Luke), Logan Whitehead, Anna Whitehead, Jordan Whitehead, Kaleb Dickens, Jace Dickens, Katlynn Whitehead, Lucas Whitehead and one on the way, Charlie Faye Whitehead. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her daughter Sandra Faye Whitehead; five brothers: John A. Peck, Archer Peck, Horace Peck, Vernon Peck (Jim), Fred Peck (Buddy) and one sister, Hilda Peck Miller.

Edith loved music and singing. She was involved in several trios, quartets and choirs. She was church pianist, choir director for several years as well as Sunday School Teacher for every class except the nursery and the men's class. She loved her family, her God, her community and her church, Freeman Creek Baptist Church in Farmington.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Farmington Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmington Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
